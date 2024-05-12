Death Toll In Gaza From Ongoing Israeli Aggression Surpasses 35,034

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /
The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 34,904,
medical sources confirmed on Sunday.
Sources added
that at least
78,755
others
have also been injured in the onslaught.
At least 63 people were killed and 114 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours,
they added.
The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them.
According to the same sources, the occupation forces killed 493 health personnel, arrested 310 others, while dozens are still missing.
They pointed out that the occupation troops
completely destroyed the health system in the Gaza Strip, put 33 hospitals and 55 health centers out of service, and targeted 130 ambulances since the start of the aggression.
