(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated José Raúl Mulino saying:“I am willing to develop friendly exchanges”.

In his message, the president noted that the establishment of

diplomatic ties between China and Panama in June 2017

opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, which have developed rapidly to obtain fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Xi stressed that the establishment of diplomatic relations has proven to be in line with the core interests of both countries, and that promoting bilateral ties and adhering to the one-China principle have become a common consensus in all sectors of both societies.

China and Panama are sincere friends of mutual trust and good partners of mutual benefit, Xi said, noting that he highly appreciates the development of China-Panama ties and

is willing to work with Mulino to promote friendly exchanges and guide bilateral relations in order to benefit the people of both countries.

I believe that we are going to see a lot more Chinese products in Panama such as automobiles, and with any luck, a train from Panama City to David, maybe even to the border of Costa Rica.

There may be fewer dealings with Taiwan as a result.

Mulino is all about prosperity through investment and infrastructure, so we will see where that leads Panama over the next five years.







