Moci And The US Chamber Of Commerce Bolster Co-Operation Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US is Qatar's sixth the largest trade partner with trade exchange between the countries increasing to $6.47bn in 2023, confirming the strong economic relations between the two, according to a top official of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI).

Mohamed bin Hassan al-Malki, Undersecretary of the MoCI, made this remark at the meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce's delegation headed by Khush Choksy, senior vice-president of the US Chamber of Commerce for Middle East and Turkiye.

The strategic dialogue between Qatar and the US, which was held recently in Washington, DC, has "improved the long-term partnership between the two countries"; he said in the presence of Saleh bin Majed al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Affairs, and Ayed bin Menahi al-Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the MoCI.

The strategic dialogue is considered a crucial platform to enhance the co-operation, lift joint challenges, and explore new co-operation opportunities, according to al-Malki.

Highlighting Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, he said it promises aspiring partnership and investment opportunities between the two countries in many sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, IT, finance, agriculture, and healthcare.

The meeting witnessed seeking reinforcement of co-operation ties between MoCI and the US Chamber of Commerce in fields like commerce, investment, and industry, besides highlighting the available economic opportunities in both the countries.

The two sides discussed mechanisms of supporting joint investments, and incentivising private sector to establish innovative investment projects in major sectors that will serve the two countries economic approaches.

During the meeting, visual presentations were viewed by the Investment Promotion Agency and Qatar Financial Centre to highlight Qatar's national economic performance and investment climate, available opportunities, incentives provided to attract foreign investments, and the facilities and support available for American companies that are seeking business in Qatar.

