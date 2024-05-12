HH The Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Swiss Confederation

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd, pertaining to bilateral relations. The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Qatar Florence Tinguely Mattli.

