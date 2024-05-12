Canadian Police's Participation In Parade Glorifying Khalistani Terrorists Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A religious parade in Calgary, Alberta, allegedly billed as a celebration of faith, sparked controversy as it assumed a decidedly political stance, featuring posters accusing India of assassinations and showcasing names and images of Khalistani militants-individuals designated as terrorists.

Of particular concern was the involvement of law enforcement in an event where the suspected orchestrator of Canada's deadliest terrorist attack was hailed as a hero.

ASWJ leader Fayaz Khan shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi, police claim 'targeted killing'

At the heart of the controversy lies the glorification of Talwinder Parmar, a figure revered by the Khalistani sect of the Sikh community, who consider him a martyr. Parmar is alleged to be the mastermind behind the Air India bombing 1985, a tragedy that claimed as

many as 329 people lives.

Notably, earlier in June 2023, posters promoting a pro-Khalistan rally surfaced across various locations in Canada, extolling Parmar as 'Shaheed Bhai Talwinder Parmar' and calling for an investigation into India's purported role in the 1985 Kanishka bombing.

Canada police arrests fourth Indian in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

The posters advertised a car rally scheduled for June 25, igniting concerns over the glorification of individuals associated with terrorist activities and the promotion of divisive political agendas under the guise of religious observance.

As debates over freedom of expression, national security, and community cohesion persist, authorities are faced with the challenge of balancing individual rights with broader societal interests.