PM Modi Receives Late Mother's Portrait As Mother's Day Gift During West Bengal Rally (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday (May 12) presented with a poignant gift on the occasion of Mother's Day during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal. A portrait of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, served as a touching tribute to maternal love and remembrance.

Expressing gratitude for the heartfelt gesture, PM Modi acknowledged the significance of Mother's Day, highlighting the perpetual reverence accorded to mother figures in Indian culture. "The Western world celebrates Mother's Day today but we in India pray for mother, goddess Kali, goddess Durga, and mother India throughout the year," PM Modi said.

'Ambani-Adani attacked in Parliament as they don't give us money': Congress' Adhir Ranjan's shocker (WATCH)

Heeraben Patel, who passed away on December 30, 2022, was fondly remembered during the rally. Her centenary marked a significant milestone, symbolising a life enriched with love and familial bonds.

PM Modi's emotional recollection of his late mother resonated with attendees, highlighting the profound impact of maternal influence on his life. Reflecting on his recent visit to an Ahmedabad polling station during the third phase of elections, PM Modi expressed poignant sentiments, acknowledging the void left by his mother's absence during his electoral campaign.

Freeing Indian land from Chinese control, 24x7 electricity & more: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees