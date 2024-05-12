Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Film Is An Emotional Blend Of Cricket And Romance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited trailer of 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi ', starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is finally here. This Sharan Sharma directorial promises a unique blend of cricket and romance, setting it apart from other films in the genre. The movie is set to hit the

theaters

on May 31, adding to the fans' excitement.

The first full trailer for Mr and Mrs Mahi has arrived, and the film promises an explosive clash of cricket and romance.

Sharan Sharma of Gunjan Saxena directed the film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

in key

roles.

The

trailer depicts the performers

as a married couple who also like cricket.

About Mr and Mrs

Mahi

story:



The touching trailer stars Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra (Mahi), a former ambitious cricketer who sees potential in Janhvi's character, a doctor named Mahi

as well. The teaser encourages her to pursue cricket and delivers a compelling glimpse into a narrative packed with goals, ambitions, and the imperfectly perfect love story of Mahendra and Mahima,

which is

guaranteed to enchant spectators.



As soon as the trailer was released, a wave of excitement swept through the viewers. Many praised the actors, with one user commenting, 'Rajkumar and Janhvi looking like a real couple. So beautiful.' Another excitedly wrote, 'Janhvi Kapoor has poured her heart and Rajkummar looks so good. Theatres will rock this year.' The comment box was packed with heart emoticons, demonstrating the excitement for this film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, has stated, "Some films are more than just stories." They are so much more than celluloid romance. They discuss dreams and how frequently those closest to us might interfere with our dreams. Mr and Mrs Mahi are very near to our hearts."

Interestingly, this is Janhvi's second collaboration with Sharan Sharma, who previously directed her in Netflix's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr and Mrs Mahi will open in theatres on May 31.

