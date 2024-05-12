               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Janhvi Kapoor HOT Photos: Actress Dons Chiffon Saree With Sleeveless Red Sequined Blouse At An Event


5/12/2024 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor steals the show at the 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion, embracing method dressing in a gorgeous ombre saree and '6 Mahi' blouse.


Janhvi Kapoor HOT Photos: Actress Dons Chiffon Saree With Sleeveless Red Sequined Blouse At An Event Image

Janhvi Kapoor is presently promoting her forthcoming film, "Mr & Mrs Mahi". Her beautiful looks are doing the rounds on social media.


Janhvi Kapoor HOT Photos: Actress Dons Chiffon Saree With Sleeveless Red Sequined Blouse At An Event Image

The actress is murdering the method dressing trend with her beautiful appearances, which feature sophisticated ensembles reflecting her next film's concept.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Just a day before, she dazzled her followers with a breathtaking bodycon dress, and now she's effortlessly enveloped herself in a six-yards of elegance and spectacular top.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

With her outstanding fashion sense and irresistible beauty, the diva continues to enchant her followers.


Janhvi Kapoor HOT Photos: Actress Dons Chiffon Saree With Sleeveless Red Sequined Blouse At An Event Image

On Sunday, Janhvi treated her admirers to a weekend treat by posting a series of lovely photos on Instagram with the message, "Trailer day #MrandMrsMahi." In the photo, she is wearing an ombre saree and exudes elegance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She matched her saree with a sleeveless red sequined blouse, a sweetheart neckline, and the mesmerising '6 Mahi' inscribed on the back to add glitz and promote her next film in style.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi was transformed by makeup artist Riviera Lynn, who applied nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, smudged kajal, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi arranged her glossy locks into delicate curls and left them open in the side division, allowing them to fall over her shoulder and compliment her sophisticated look.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi, aided by famous fashion stylist Ami Patel, completed her appearance with a pair of silver hoop earrings and high heels that complemented her elegant saree flawlessly.

