Zimbabwean Cricketer Sean Williams Announces Retirement From T20is

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Zimbabwean all-rounder Sean Williams has announced his retirement from T20 International cricket. The decision comes after the conclusion of the recent five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Despite Bangladesh securing victories in the first four matches, Zimbabwe managed to secure a consolation win in the final game, providing Williams with a satisfying farewell from the format. He participated in only the series opener and the concluding match.

However, Williams will continue to represent Zimbabwe in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test matches. An official from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed Williams' retirement decision, stating that he informed his teammates following the match. Throughout his T20I career, Williams played 81 matches, amassing 1691 runs at a strike rate of 126.38 and claiming 48 wickets with his left-arm spin.