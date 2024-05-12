IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 50Th Victory At Chepauk With 5-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a crucial victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets, marking their 50th win at this iconic venue. This triumph propels CSK to the 3rd position on the points table, rejuvenating their hopes for a playoff berth.

CSK's chase of 142 commenced briskly, courtesy of Rachin Ravindra's explosive start. However, Ravichandran Ashwin provided RR with the initial breakthrough, claiming Daryl Mitchell's wicket. Despite Shivam Dube's valiant effort to counter Ashwin, his dismissal in the final over hindered CSK's momentum.

A peculiar dismissal befell Ravindra Jadeja, obstructing the field, and amplifying the drama of the encounter. Yet, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad exhibited composure, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 42, steering his team to victory. Sameer Rizvi, the Impact Sub, sealed the win with a flourish.

Earlier, RR's batting struggled on Chepauk's challenging surface, with Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande dismantling their top order. Despite Riyan Parag's resilient 47*, RR could only manage 141/5, falling short of a formidable total.