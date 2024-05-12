IPL 2024: Axar Patel Reveals Rishabh Pant's Reaction To One-Match Ban: 'He Was Angry'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rishabh Pant's absence, due to a one-match suspension, sees Kumar Kushagra replacing him as the wicketkeeper-batter. Axar Patel also confirmed the inclusion of Rasikh Salam.

Despite Pant's suspension, he remains present at the ground to motivate the team. On the other side, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis expressed confidence with an unchanged playing eleven and optimism about the pitch conditions.

more to follow...

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings secure 50th victory at Chepauk with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals