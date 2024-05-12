Complaint Registered Against Gujarat AAP Leader's Son In Assault Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Amreli, May 12 (IANS) A formal complaint has been registered against the Gujarat AAP leader's son in an assault case on Sunday.
As per the complaint, Haresh Sitasiya, the son of AAP leader Kanti Satasiya, has forcibly taken a woman in a car and assaulted her under the threat of a knife in Janjariya village in Bagasara municipality of Gujarat.
Police said that the victim was abducted and then assaulted by the accused.
The police said that they have also recorded threats against the life of the victim, allegedly made by Kanti Satasiya, his two sons, and daughter-in-law.
Kanti Satasiya, an AAP leader and the party's candidate for the Dhari Bagasara Assembly seat, has previously held positions including the chairmanship of the Bagasara APMC.
