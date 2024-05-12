PC Workers Being Arrested On OGW Charges: Sajad Lone

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Sunday expressed concern over arrests and harassment of his party workers on Over Ground Workers (OGW) charges and other flimsy grounds.

The PC President has appealed to the Election Commission and administration to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the electoral process and not target parties and their workers selectively.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari, Lone said,“I wholeheartedly agree with Altaf Bukhari that workers are being picked up and locked up on OGW charges and other flimsy pretexts. Incidentally, all these OGW lists have been prepared during the National Conference (NC) government.”

Lone urged the Election Commission and the administration to ensure a level playing field for all political entities.

“We appeal to ECI not to be selective. And also look at the history and context of lists in the police stations. These are mostly lists prepared by NC,” he added.

He said that NC is desperate to play the victim card and enact a theatre of victimhood.

“Kashmiris are the victims of NC -- the cruel, enforced, installed rulers of the past,” Lone said.