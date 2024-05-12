Punjab CEO Seeks Report From Stat Govt Over BJP Candidate's Complaint

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, has sought a report from the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Government regarding a complaint of BJP candidate from Ludhiana, Ravneet Bittu, over the Municipal Commissioner for not issuing no due certificate.

Bittu had submitted a complaint to the CEO regarding the non-issuance of the certificate by the Municipal Commissioner within 48 hours of submission of application which he claims is impeding his ability to participate in Lok Sabha elections.

To address the matter promptly, the CEO has written to the Principal Secretary to conduct a swift inquiry and submit the findings so that the Election Commission may be apprised.

Punjab will go to the polls for 13 parliamentary seats on June 1.