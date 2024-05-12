Speaker Gafarova To Participate In Asian Women's Forum In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 12, the parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker ofthe Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, went on a business trip to thecity of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports,citing the press information by the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Chairman of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva,Senator Gulnora Marufova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to UzbekistanHuseyn Guliyev, and other officials welcomed the Speaker of theMilli Majlis at the Samarkand International Airport.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will participate in the Asian Women'sForum during the visit.

The delegation includes MPs - Uzuli Mammadov, Sattar Mohbaliyev,Javanshir Pashazade, Nurlan Hasanov, head of the parliamentaryoffice Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.