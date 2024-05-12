Russian Volunteers Fighting For Ukraine Call On Invaders To Surrender In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian volunteers fighting as part of the Siberian Battalion and Freedom of Russia Legion against Russia's invasion force called on the Russian military deployed in Kharkiv region to surrender and switch to the side of truth.

The appeal was posted across the said units' social media , reports Ukrinform.

Volunteers from the Siberian Battalion, in an appeal to the Russian servicemen participating in "this senseless massacre", emphasized: "Over the past few days, you've been able to witness with your own eyes that your command sees you as cannon fodder. They continue to litter the border of Ukraine with the bodies of your comrades-in-arms for the sake of the sick ambitions of the old madman. We call on Russian soldiers and officers to flip to our side. Surrender, join the ranks of the Siberian Battalion, Russian Volunteer Corps, and Freedom of Russia Legion to fight together for a free and strong Russia of the future, the one without Putin and his gang."

According to volunteers, many Russian soldiers "made the right choice and surrendered, saving their lives and dignity." "Join us, switch to the side of truth," the Siberia Battalion urges.

In an appeal to the Russian military, the Freedom of Russia Legion emphasized that the absurd "Kharkiv operation" has already taken thousands of Russian lives, and announced the start of the "Path of Honor" safe surrender program.

"We guarantee a safe exit from the battlefield, food, medical care. and the right to choose. You can remain safely in captivity or switch to the side of the Russian liberation forces – the Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps, or Siberian Battalion. Many servicemen from Putin's army, understanding what the command of those skinners is leading to, have already wrapped up their service in the criminal army with honor, surrendering or flipping over to our side... Save your lives," the statement reads.

As reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi , said that the situation in Kharkiv region has significantly escalated, and that fighting continues in the areas along the state border with Russia. Ukraine's defense forces are doing everything to hold their lines and positions.