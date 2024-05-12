Kuwait Amir Welcomes UN's Chief, Accompanying Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday at Bayan Palace United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his visit to the country.

During the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the UN Chief in Kuwait, thanking him for his support and cooperation.

His Highness the Amir presented Guterres with the order of Kuwait; Riband of the Special Class, for his political efforts and significant services.

His Highness the Amir also assured Guterres that the State of Kuwait would always support humanitarian work.

On his part, the UN Chief said, "Kuwait is a symbol of humanity, wisdom and generosity."

He also thanked His Highness the Amir for the special order.

"I would like to receive it on behalf of the United Nations, and in particular, on behalf of the nearly 200 members of the UN who were killed in Gaza. I would like to express my deep gratitude for Kuwait's enduring commitment to peace, he added.

"I will never forget when I was UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and I was desperate at not being able to find support for Syrian refugees at that time. His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was the one who organized 3 international conferences to support Syrian refugees, and Kuwait made the largest donation," said Guterres.

Guterres stresses that he will always remember that Kuwait was always the mediator when any issues happened within the GCC. (pick up previous)

