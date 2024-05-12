Navy's INS Kiltan Arrives In Vietnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Indian Navy's INS Kiltan arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on Sunday and was received by the Vietnam People's Navy and the Indian Embassy members.

The Navy said that the visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet.

“This visit is poised to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations,” the Navy said.

The officials said that India and Vietnam share a comprehensive strategic partnership and the visit by the Indian Naval Ship Kiltan is focused on activities including professional interactions, sporting, social exchanges and community outreach reflecting the shared values of both navies.

The visit will conclude with a Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and Vietnam People's Navy. The exercise would further enhance the interoperability and exchange of best practices.

INS Kiltan is an indigenous ASW corvette, which was designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes.