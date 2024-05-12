GCC Stock Markets Mostly Negative Amid Mixed Earnings Results

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media )

Kindly find " Today's market analysis on behalf of Daniel Takieddine CEO MENA at BDSwiss '



The GCC stock markets were mostly negative today but lacked a clear direction overall as earnings releases continued to show mixed results.



The Saudi stock market faced losses today. Nearly all sectors were down, with the banking sector marking its second consecutive day of losses, significantly impacting market performance. Advanced Petrochemicals reported a loss for the first quarter while earnings reports from other companies were mixed leaving the market without much support.



The Dubai stock market also adopted a negative tone today and could come under pressure after a small rebound. Major stocks saw mixed performances while a decline in DEWA’s profits weighed on the market.



The Abu Dhabi stock market also performed negatively today, with most leading stocks showing losses. The Abu Dhabi market could find support if oil prices continue to rebound.



The Qatari stock market was nearly flat for the third session in a row. Leading stocks were mixed, while Nakilat announced a long-term agreement with QatarEnergy to charter and operate nine QC-Max class LNG vessels, which led to gains in both Nakilat's stock and Qatar Navigation's stock.









MENAFN12052024006667014463ID1108203060