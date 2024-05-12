Chinese logistics sector reports strong growth in April amid nationwide demand revival

(MENAFN) Industry data reveals that China's logistics sector experienced robust growth in April, driven by a resurgence in demand across the nation. According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the index monitoring the performance of the country's logistics market reached 52.4 percent last month, marking a notable increase of 0.9 percentage points from March.



He Hui, Chief Economist of the federation, attributed this expansion to the rebound in demand and heightened activity throughout the supply chain. He emphasized the positive trend observed in various sub-indices, including business volume, new orders, equipment utilization rate, and employment, indicating a broad-based improvement across different facets of the logistics sector.



Furthermore, He highlighted the sustained optimism among businesses, with the sub-indices reflecting business expectations remaining in the expansion zone for three consecutive months. This suggests a continued strengthening of the foundation for overall improvement in the logistics industry, underpinning the sector's resilience and potential for sustained growth.



Overall, the data underscores the resilience and vitality of China's logistics sector, reflecting its ability to adapt and thrive amid changing market dynamics. As demand rebounds and supply chain activities pick up pace, the sector is poised for further expansion, contributing to the broader economic recovery and underpinning China's position as a global logistics powerhouse.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108203044