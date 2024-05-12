NPC head says Iran aims for 100M ton petrochemical capacity by 2025

(MENAFN) Morteza Shahmirzaei, the head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), unveiled ambitious plans to propel Iran's petrochemical production capacity to exceed 100 million tons by the culmination of the current Iranian calendar year, slated to end on March 20, 2025. Highlighting strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the country's petrochemical sector, Shahmirzaei underscored the impending launch of 15 small- and large-scale petrochemical projects, which will augment Iran's total petrochemical production units to approximately 80.



With concerted efforts and meticulous planning, Shahmirzaei affirmed that Iran is poised to surpass the 100-million-ton milestone in petrochemical production capacity by the close of the current year. Speaking at the 28th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition, known as the “Iran Oil Show 2024,” he emphasized the industry's readiness to realize the objectives outlined in the current year's motto of "Production Jump."



Moreover, Shahmirzaei underscored the importance of investing in the upstream sector to ensure sustainable feedstock for the petrochemical industry. Emphasizing the imperative of indigenizing petrochemical requirements, he called for concerted efforts from holdings and petrochemical complexes to advance this agenda.



Iran's petrochemical industry holds significant regional and global prominence, constituting 28 percent of the region's petrochemical capacity and 2.7 percent of the world's petrochemical capacity. Acknowledging the pivotal role of the petrochemical sector in Iran's non-oil economy, Shahmirzaei highlighted that petrochemical exports rank as the second-largest source of revenue for the country, following crude oil, and contribute nearly 33 percent to Iran's non-oil exports.



Looking ahead, Shahmirzaei outlined ambitious expansion plans, aiming to elevate Iran's annual petrochemical production capacity to 200 million tons over the next decade. These visionary endeavors underscore Iran's commitment to fortifying its position as a key player in the global petrochemical landscape and driving sustainable economic growth through strategic investments and industry innovation.

