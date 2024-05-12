Israel delivers essential fuel aid to Gaza amid humanitarian concerns

(MENAFN) In response to urgent humanitarian needs, Israel recently announced the delivery of 200,000 liters of fuel to the besieged Gaza Strip. The decision came after the United Nations raised concerns about the dwindling fuel supplies hindering relief efforts in the region. The Coordination Unit for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), operating under the Israeli Ministry of Defense and responsible for overseeing Palestinian civil affairs, confirmed the fuel transfer. This allocation, a substantial amount, was delivered through the Kerem Shalom crossing, which serves as a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, although it typically does not handle fuel shipments.



According to COGAT, the fuel was meticulously inspected by Ministry of Defense personnel before being dispatched. The allocated fuel is intended to meet the essential needs of the international community, including hospitals, humanitarian zones, logistics centers, and the distribution of aid to those in need. The decision to provide this fuel aid comes at a critical time, as UN agencies recently warned that the closure of both the Kerem Shalom crossing and the nearby Rafah crossing had effectively halted the inflow of fuel, severely hampering humanitarian operations in Gaza.



The announcement underscores Israel's commitment to addressing pressing humanitarian concerns in Gaza, despite ongoing tensions in the region. By facilitating the delivery of vital fuel supplies, Israel aims to alleviate the hardships faced by Gazans and ensure that essential services, such as healthcare and humanitarian assistance, can continue unabated. This gesture of support seeks to mitigate the impact of the fuel shortage on vulnerable populations and reaffirms Israel's role in facilitating international aid efforts in Gaza, even amid challenging circumstances.

