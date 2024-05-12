Iran’s yearly mineral exports reach USD13B in 1 year

(MENAFN) The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) disclosed that Iran's mineral exports in the previous Persian calendar year, ending on March 19, amounted to USD13.7 billion, marking a notable nine percent increase compared to the preceding year. This surge underscores the resilience and growing significance of Iran's mineral sector in the global market landscape.



Furthermore, IMIDRO's report revealed that Iran imported USD7.3 billion worth of mining and mineral products during the same period, representing a significant 35 percent increase compared to the previous year. This uptick in imports reflects both domestic demand and the country's continued engagement with international markets for essential mineral resources.



Iran's prominence as one of the top 10 mineral-rich nations is reaffirmed by its vast natural resources, boasting an extensive array of mining areas and substantial reserves across various minerals. With 15,000 mining sites, Iran ranks among the world's largest reserves holders in zinc, copper, iron ore, gypsum, barite, lead, and zinc. Additionally, the country possesses significant coal reserves, alongside other minerals like chromate and manganese, distributed across different regions.



The total proven reserves of Iran's mines currently stand at approximately 60 billion tons, with expectations of further expansion to over 100 billion tons through the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry's exploration initiatives spanning 500,000 square kilometers of new mineral zones. This ambitious endeavor signals Iran's commitment to harnessing its vast mineral wealth to drive economic growth and industrial development.



Despite its immense potential, the Iranian mining sector has encountered challenges, including limited access to necessary machinery, equipment, financial resources, and foreign investment due to U.S. sanctions. As a result, the government's initiatives prioritize leveraging domestic resources to address these obstacles and propel the mining sector towards achieving its full potential.



By focusing on domestic capabilities and implementing strategic policies to support the mining industry, Iran aims to overcome existing hurdles and position itself as a key player in the global mineral market. These efforts underscore the government's commitment to fostering sustainable growth and maximizing the benefits derived from its abundant mineral resources, despite external constraints.

