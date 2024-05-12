Fatal bus accident in Indonesia claims 11 lives, injures several high school students

(MENAFN) A tragic accident on Indonesia's largest island claimed the lives of at least eleven individuals, with several more sustaining injuries, as a bus transporting high school students on a graduation trip met with disaster on Saturday. According to police reports on Sunday, the bus, carrying over 60 students and teachers from the town of Depok on Java island, was en route to Lembang, a popular tourist destination, when the incident occurred at 6:48 pm local time.



The group of students, jubilant from their recent graduation festivities, found themselves in a harrowing situation as the bus suddenly lost control and veered sharply to the left, colliding with a car and three motorbikes, as detailed by West Java province police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast.



Tragically, the aftermath of the crash resulted in the loss of nine students and one teacher. Additionally, one motorcyclist lost their life in the incident, while a further 13 individuals sustained serious injuries, with an additional 40 reported to have suffered minor injuries, according to Abast.



Initial assessments by local traffic police chief Undang Syarif Hidayat suggested a potential malfunction in the bus' brakes as a possible cause for the tragedy, though investigations into the precise circumstances surrounding the accident remain ongoing, as confirmed by Abast.



The occurrence of deadly traffic accidents is unfortunately all too common in Indonesia, where factors such as aged or poorly maintained vehicles, coupled with a lax adherence to road regulations, contribute to the prevalence of such incidents. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing challenges faced in ensuring road safety across the nation.



Just last month, Indonesia witnessed another tragedy on its roads when a collision involving a car, a bus, and another vehicle claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals on a bustling highway in West Java. The incident occurred as individuals were traveling to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr with loved ones, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108203022