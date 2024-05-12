Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa sets new record with 29th summit of Mount Everest

(MENAFN) Renowned Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa has achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the summit of Mount Everest for an unprecedented 29th time, surpassing his own previous record for the most ascents of the world's highest peak. Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, Kami Rita's expedition organizer, confirmed the accomplishment, stating, "Kami Rita reached the summit this morning. Now he has made a new record with 29 summits of Everest," as reported by AFP.



Kami Rita, also affectionately known as the "Everest Man," has been guiding climbers for over two decades. His illustrious journey to the summit of the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak began in 1994 when he ascended Everest for the first time while working with a commercial expedition. Since then, he has made it a tradition to conquer Everest almost every year, often guiding clients on their own quests to reach the summit. While it remains unclear whether Kami Rita had a client accompanying him on this historic ascent, his dedication and expertise in guiding climbers to the top of Everest are widely acknowledged.



Taking to social media from base camp last week, Kami Rita shared his anticipation for the climb, posting on Instagram, "Back again for the 29th summit to the top of the world... One man's job, another man/woman's dream."



This latest achievement comes on the heels of Kami Rita's double summit of Everest last year, during which he reclaimed his record after another guide, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, equaled his number of ascents.



Despite his unparalleled success and status as one of the most accomplished climbers in history, the humble 54-year-old Sherpa has maintained a modest outlook, expressing that he has been "just working" and had not initially set out to break records.

