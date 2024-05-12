Manchester City regains top spot in Premier League with dominant 4-0 win over Fulham

(MENAFN) After securing a convincing 4-0 victory against Fulham on Saturday, reigning champions Manchester City have reclaimed their position at the summit of the English Premier League standings. The match, held at Craven Cottage, saw Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol emerge as a pivotal figure for Manchester City, as he notched up two goals in the 13th and 71st minutes, rallying the Sky Blues to a commanding lead.



Adding to Manchester City's dominance, English midfielder Phil Foden found the back of the net in the 59th minute, further extending their advantage. The scoring was rounded off by Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez, who converted a late penalty kick in the 96th minute, sealing the emphatic victory for Manchester City.



With this crucial win, Manchester City now find themselves atop the Premier League standings with 85 points. Their closest contenders, Arsenal, trail closely behind with 83 points. As the season enters its final stages, the intensity of the title race continues to escalate, with just two weeks remaining in the fixture calendar.



As the battle for the coveted title heats up, Arsenal are set to face Manchester United on Sunday in a pivotal clash, while Manchester City will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. The outcome of these fixtures could significantly influence the final standings, adding to the suspense and drama surrounding the championship race.



Looking ahead to the concluding week of the season, Arsenal's encounter with Everton and Manchester City's matchup against West Ham United promise to be decisive encounters, with both teams eager to secure vital points in their quest for glory. As the campaign reaches its climax, football fans brace themselves for a thrilling conclusion to what has been a fiercely contested Premier League season.

