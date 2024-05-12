French opposition MP urges termination of Eurovision Song Contest 2024

(MENAFN) French opposition member of parliament Thomas Portes, recognized for his staunch support for Palestine, has issued a resounding call for the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. In a strongly worded statement, Portes emphasized the inappropriateness of Eurovision serving as a platform for a nation engaged in what he described as ethnic cleansing and the indiscriminate killing of civilians through military operations.



As a member of the Unbowed France Party, Portes underscored that Eurovision must not be exploited as a political arena by a country implicated in civilian massacres. He singled out Eden Golan's representation of Israel in the contest's final, condemning Israel's alleged perpetration of genocide.



In a gesture of solidarity with Palestine, Alessandra, Norway's Eurovision Song Contest 2023 representative, has opted to withdraw from presenting her country's votes in the final.



Meanwhile, the city of Malmo finds itself at the epicenter of protests and scrutiny over Israel's participation in Eurovision. Solidarity rallies in support of Palestine are gaining momentum in the city.



Furthermore, contestants hailing from a range of countries, including Belgium, Portugal, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, and San Marino, have collectively called for both an immediate and a sustained ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the urgency of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

MENAFN12052024000045015839ID1108203011