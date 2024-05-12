Israeli opposition leader pledges to strive for downfall of Netanyahu government

(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid vowed on Saturday to strive for the downfall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration and the safe return of Israeli hostages.



Speaking to demonstrators, Lapid emphasized that Israel is facing challenging times and asserted that the top priority for the nation is for Netanyahu to no longer hold power.



"My job is to do everything so that at the right moment this power of yours will turn into political change," Lapid said in a post on X.



"I pledge to you, I swear to you, we will continue to work until that happens. This government will fall, this government will not last, we will send them home!" he further mentioned.



Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various Israeli cities, calling for an immediate prisoner exchange agreement and early elections. Tel Aviv estimates that 134 Israelis are currently detained in Gaza, while Israel holds approximately 9,000 Palestinians in its prisons.



In a tragic development, the armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed on Saturday the passing of a British citizen in their custody in the Gaza Strip. The individual succumbed to injuries sustained during an Israeli airstrike the previous month.



Earlier, on Tuesday, the Al-Qassam Brigades had reported the death of Judih Weinstein, who had sustained injuries from an Israeli bombardment on Gaza a month prior.

