IOM report underlines India as top recipient of migrant remittances

(MENAFN) The Global Migration Report 2024, issued by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), sheds light on significant trends in global migration and remittance flows. According to the report, India has emerged as the leading recipient of remittances from migrant workers worldwide, receiving over USD111 billion in remittances in 2022. This substantial influx of funds underscores the crucial role played by Indian migrant workers in supporting their families and contributing to the country's economy. Notably, Mexico maintained its position as the second-largest recipient of remittances, surpassing China, which fell to third place on the list.



The report underscores the significance of labor migration in South Asia, as evidenced by the inclusion of countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh among the top recipients of remittances from migrant workers. This highlights the region's reliance on international migration as a key driver of economic livelihoods and financial stability for millions of households.



Furthermore, the report provides insights into the evolving landscape of global migration over the past five decades. It reveals that the proportion of international migrants in the world population has steadily increased, rising from 2.3 percent (84 million) in 1970 to 3.6 percent (280 million) in the mid-2020s. This upward trend reflects the growing interconnectedness of global economies and societies, driven by factors such as economic opportunities, political instability, and demographic changes.



Additionally, the report draws attention to the complex social dynamics influenced by migration, particularly concerning gender roles and household food security. It highlights how changing social structures and the spread of traditional gender roles have exacerbated food security outcomes for female-headed households. This underscores the need for comprehensive policies and interventions to address the diverse challenges faced by migrant communities and their families, including gender-sensitive approaches to enhance food security and social inclusion.



Overall, the Global Migration Report 2024 provides valuable insights into the multifaceted nature of migration and its impact on societies worldwide, emphasizing the importance of addressing migration-related issues in pursuit of sustainable development and social cohesion.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108203009