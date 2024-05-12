               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Receives Members Of US Congress


5/12/2024 9:23:43 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, a number of Their Excellencies members of Congress in the friendly United States of America, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

His Highness received Representative Salud Carbajal, Representative David Joyce, Representative Ami Bera, Representative Derek Kilmer, Representative Juan Vargas, and Representative Lance Gooden.

During the meeting, the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries in several fields were reviewed, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international developments.

The Peninsula

