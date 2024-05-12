Prime Minister Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia HE Mohamad Hasan on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.