AREC Commends IIFREEE's Achievements To Push Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - Secretary General of Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC), Mohammed Al Ta'ani, said launch of the Amman Declaration for Peace and Sustainable Development during the 9th International Investment Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (IIFREEE) reflect Jordan's security and safety under the King's leadership in regional and global political conditions.At the conclusion of the forum on Sunday, Al Ta'ani said Jordan is one of "the best" countries in the region to connect to smart networks to reach Europe, noting need to enact legislation to ensure support for small and medium-sized companies to ensure "new" opportunities for youth and economic recovery in Arab countries.During the forum's second day, which was held under the theme: "Electric cars, smart cities and networks are a strategic choice for Arab countries," participants announced that the 9th Arab Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency will be held next November, themed: "Roadmap for Bioenergy in Arab World."Participants, who represent 20 Arab and foreign countries, recommended introducing bioenergy more "effectively" as a "strategic" option for the circular economy, which is the "best" way to reduce carbon emissions.The attendees also recommended providing 20,000 new job opportunities in this bioenergy sector in the Arab countries, as it is a "permanent and sustainable" source of renewable energy, as volume of investments in bioenergy in the Arab world are estimated at $50 billion.In the green innovations axis, a solar-powered car to clean streets was debuted, presented by inventor, Nizar Hadwa, from Syria, as this model is a "pioneering" idea for direct applications of "feasible" renewable energy to serve the environment in all cities and villages without using traditional energy sources.Additionally, the forum featured a working paper from the China-based Genco on the "largest" global electricity network project with a giant enterprise exceeding $4 trillion, which is still under study and analysis.