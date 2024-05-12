Amman To Host Women's Race In July, Promoting Health And Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - Her Highness Princess Dana Firas will sponsor the third edition of the women's race on July 7, organized by the Jordanian Marathon Association (Run Jordan) in Al Hussein Park, as announced on Sunday.In a statement, Her Highness expressed her strong support for women's sports programs and encouraged societal participation to promote women's leadership roles with a positive outlook. She emphasized that sports serve as crucial tools for community involvement, empowering women and youth, and contributing to mental and physical health as well as achieving sustainable development goals.Lina Kurd, the Director General of Run Jordan, acknowledged the renewed support from partners and expressed gratitude towards all sponsors of the women's race for their pivotal role in its success. She also thanked the Greater Amman Municipality for its ongoing cooperation with the Association, which enhances the organization and success of joint sports events, alongside the Jordanian Athletics Federation and other volunteer and official entities.The event aims to showcase the vital role of women in society and inspire participants of all ages and backgrounds to embrace the benefits of sports, particularly running. The race is designed to encourage physical activity as a cornerstone of a healthy and balanced lifestyle, providing a platform for women to demonstrate their capabilities, foster self-confidence, and promote team spirit and personal development.This sports tourism event will feature two race distances, 5.2 km and 2.6 km, with the gathering of competitors starting at 8 AM and races commencing at 9 AM. Races for individuals with special needs and the visually impaired will begin 10 minutes after each main race start.