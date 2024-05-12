Zelensky Thanks Nurses And Brothers Who Save Lives Under Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to Ukrainian nurses and brothers who save lives around the clock, under fire, and with alarms.

According to Ukrinform, the President made this statement on Facebook on the occasion of International Nurses' Day.

"Ukrainian nurses and brothers are those who devote their professional lives to people and perform one of the most honourable missions - saving lives," Zelensky said.

"At the frontline, in frontline hospitals and medical institutions throughout our country. Round the clock, under fire, alarms, they give all their strength and care," the Head of State stressed.

Zelensky thanked the nurses and brothers "for their extremely valuable work for our soldiers and civilians."

As reported, International Nurses' Day is celebrated annually on 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, one of the founders of the Nurses of Charity.

The holiday is celebrated under the auspices of the International Council of Nurses. Every year, the Council of Nurses prepares information materials for this day, announces the theme and slogan of the upcoming celebration.

Photo: OP