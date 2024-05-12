Extremely Dangerous Moment: UK's Top Diplomat On Situation In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UK, David Cameron, after the unsuccessful attempt by the Russian invasion army to break through the Ukrainian defenses in Kharkiv region, spoke of an "extremely dangerous" moment in the ongoing war.

He spoke in an interview with Sky News , Ukrinform reports.

"We must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians," Cameron said following the unsuccessful attempt by Russian troops to launch an offensive toward Kharkiv.

He also mentioned Britain's recently announced multi-year military aid package to Ukraine in the amount of GBP 3 billion.

More than 4,000 people evacuated from settlements inregion where hostilities intensified

In addition, the British politician said it would have been better if the aid package to Ukraine from the United States in the amount of $61 billion had arrived earlier because "Ukraine was suffering in the land war, as it were."

"We all need to do more, that is what the UK is doing, we're leading once again. (...) But the American money will make a difference - so we've got to get in there, give the Ukrainians the support they need.” said the head of the British Foreign Ministry.

Russians strike atsuburbs

At the same time, Cameron noted that the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military remains strong.

"I was there the other day - their morale is still strong, they are still inflicting appalling casualty rates on the Russians. If only the Russians could see how many people they are losing," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the invaders intensified strikes targeting the areas of Kharkiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that as of the morning of Friday, May 10, Russia's offensive in the direction of Kharkiv was stopped.