Pope Repeats Call For Full POW Swap Between Russia, Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Sunday prayer, Pope Francis repeated the appeal he made on Easter, that of the general exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, also called to pray for peace, and thanked journalists on the occasion of the World Day of Public Communications.

This was reported by Vatican News , Ukrinform saw.

"I again appeal for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, assuring all parties involved that the Holy See remains ready to facilitate every effort in this regard, especially for those who are seriously wounded and sick. Let us continue to pray for peace, in Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel, in Myanmar... let us pray for peace!" Pope Francis urged.

This Sunday was also World Communication Day.

Ukrainian church leader backs call for all-for-all POW swap with Russia

"Only by restoring the wisdom of the heart will we be able to interpret the challenges of our time and rediscover the path to fully human communication. We express our gratitude to all communications workers for their work!" said the pontiff.

The Pope also did not forget that Mother's Day is celebrated in many parts of the world on the second Sunday of May.

"Today, Mother's Day is celebrated in many countries, let's remember all mothers with gratitude," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Pope Francis on Sunday, March 31, in the traditional Urbi et Orbi Easter address, mentioned the Russo-Ukrainian war and expressed his wish for the exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.