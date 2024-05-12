Russians Shell Kherson's Residential Quarters From Occupied Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sunday morning, Russian invasion troops shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro.

That's according to the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , who reported the news via Telegram, posting the video showing consequences of the strike, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Residential quarters came under fire," Mrochko wrote.

According to the official, emergency services are now tackling the consequences of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, Russian troops hit 10 settlements across Kherson region . A civilian was killed in the area.