U-17 National Team Of Azerbaijan Will Play Two Friendly Matches

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 footballplayers will hold a training camp in Baku from May 13 to 21, Azernews reports, citing the official website ofAFFA.

The website informs that U-17 will try their strength in twointernational friendly games as part of preparation.

On May 18 and 21, the team will face the Georgian team of therespective age group.

Both meetings will be held at 17:00 on the main field of theBaku Olympic Stadium.