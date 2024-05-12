Two More Azerbaijani Judokas Can Win Bronze Medals At Grand Slam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two more Azerbaijani judokas can win bronze medals at the GrandSlam competition held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.
Azernews reports that Elcan Hajiyev and VugarTalibov (both 90 kg) will compete for the third place.
Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (both +100 kg) who wentto the tatami today lost their medal chances.
It should be noted that earlier Kamran Suleymanov (66 kg) wonthe bronze prize. Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by 15athletes.
MENAFN12052024000195011045ID1108202970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.