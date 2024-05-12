Two More Azerbaijani Judokas Can Win Bronze Medals At Grand Slam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two more Azerbaijani judokas can win bronze medals at the GrandSlam competition held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

Azernews reports that Elcan Hajiyev and VugarTalibov (both 90 kg) will compete for the third place.

Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (both +100 kg) who wentto the tatami today lost their medal chances.

It should be noted that earlier Kamran Suleymanov (66 kg) wonthe bronze prize. Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by 15athletes.