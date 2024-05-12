Kuwait PM-Designate Receives UN's Guterres

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday at Bayan Palace United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and accompanying delegation on occasion of visit to the country. The meeting, also attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, handled discussion on cooperation between Kuwait and the UN as well as regional and international developments and efforts boosting peace and security both regionally and globally. (end) aai

