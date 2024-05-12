Qatar PM, Malaysia FM Discuss Developments In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and Malaysian Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, discussed on Sunday latest developments in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories. A statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry mentioned that the meeting, taking place in Doha, also delved into cooperation between the two countries and modes of bolstering and developing such relations. (end) sss

