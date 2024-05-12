Bahrain: Current Global Challenges Require Joint Arab Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 12 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa stated on Sunday that current global challenges require joint efforts to enhance economic and social integration in the region.

This came in a speech by Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa during his chairmanship of the opening of the preparatory meetings of the Arab League's Economic and Social Council for the 33rd Arab Summit, which will be held in Bahrain next Thursday.

The Bahraini Finance Minister praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia during its chairmanship of the previous session of the council and expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmad Aboul Gheit, and all the members of the General Secretariat for t5heir efforts in preparing for the meeting.

He said that Bahrain's hosting of this meeting comes as an affirmation of the support and follow-up of the Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and everything that would enhance Arab solidarity and the process of construction and development to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for Arab countries.

He emphasized that the current challenges require joint efforts to enhance economic and social integration in the region through supporting infrastructure, transportation, energy, and food security projects that enhance our economic capabilities.

Sheikh Salman Al-Khalifa was confident that cooperation and enhancement of economic and social integration will achieve the aspirations of future generations towards prosperity and development.

He added that based on Bahrain's steadfast support for important issues regarding Arab countries, Bahrain underlined the urgent and immediate need for intervention to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and the prevention of military expansion operations in order to preserve regional security, peace and stability.

He emphasized the importance of working with other Arab countries and international financial institutions and specialized organizations to overcome the humanitarian situation in Palestine and support peace in the Middle East by granting the Palestinian people their legitimate rights.

Kuwait participated in the meeting with a delegation headed by Kuwait's Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Preparatory meetings for the 33rd session of the Council of the League of Arab States scheduled to be held next Thursday began on Saturday in Bahrain.

Kuwait participated in yesterday's meeting with a delegation led by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Talal Khalid Al-Mutairi

