PCBC: On Nakba 76Th Anniversary Palestinians Exceed 14 Mln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) stated that the number of Palestinians exceeded 14 million by the end of 2023, indicating a tenfold increase since the 1948 catastrophe (Nakba).

The total number of Palestinians worldwide reached 14.63 million, with 5.55 million living in Palestine, 1.75 million in the territories occupied in 1948, approximately 6.56 million in Arab countries, and around 772,000 in foreign countries, said PCBS in a statement.

The statement marked the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, on May 15 of this year, as it added that the population in historical Palestine was 7.3 million, while the Jewish 7.3 million by the end of 2023, Palestinian make up 50.3 percent while the Jews 49.7 percent, more than 85 percent of the historical Palestinian territories were exploits by the Aggression.

The Bureau also said that more than 134,000 Palestinians and Arabs have been martyred since the Nakba until today, both inside and outside Palestine, and around 35,000 martyrs fell during the continuous aggression of the occupation on the Gaza Strip since the 7th of October last year.

The Aggression destroyed 31,000 buildings in the Gaza Strip since October 7th, also 17,000 buildings were damaged, with another 41,000 moderately damaged, totaling around 89,000 affected buildings, including 104 belonging to the United Nations, it added.

The statistics estimated the number of housing units completely destroyed at no less than 86,000, with over 294,000 partially destroyed, constituting about 70 percent of the residential units in Gaza.

The statement mentioned that the Aggression made Gaza uninhabitable, noting that the direct initial losses were estimated at USD 30 billion.

It also discussed the food crisis in Gaza and the residents' lack of life essentials such as shelter, food, and water, supported by statistics from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) indicating that no less than 70 percent of the population is currently at risk of famine. (end)

