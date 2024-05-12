Sanad Group reveals strategic sale deal with CFM Materials at ISTAT

(MENAFN) Sanad Group, renowned globally for its expertise in aerospace engineering and financing solutions, has unveiled a significant strategic sale agreement with CFM Materials, the world's largest provider of usable used engine components manufactured by CFM International, a leading global engine manufacturer. The announcement of this pivotal deal took place during the prestigious International Transport Aircraft Trade Association in Asia (ISTAT) exhibition held in Hong Kong.



This collaboration signifies a strategic transformation for Sanad, underscoring its proactive approach aimed at solidifying its prominent position in the aviation sector market. With aspirations to reinforce its role as a key influencer in shaping the sector's future, Sanad is leveraging its strategic partnerships with leading companies in the spare parts market and after-sales services to drive growth and innovation.



The sale of two CFM56-7B engines to CF Materials marks a significant milestone in Sanad's strategic agenda, initiated last year with a renewed focus on revenue generation. The company aims to leverage the strengths of its financing and leasing division to support and augment the growth trajectory of its repair and overhaul division. This strategic alignment underscores Sanad's commitment to fostering synergy across its business segments to maximize value creation and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.



Kashish Kohli, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of the Leasing Department at Sanad, expressed satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the deal. He emphasized the significance of the partnership with CFM Materials as a testament to Sanad's dedication to expanding its business portfolio through collaboration with industry-leading players. This strategic sale agreement reflects Sanad's strategic vision and commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the aviation sector, setting a benchmark for future growth and development initiatives.

