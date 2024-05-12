Mother's Day 2024: Babil Khand Shares Heartfelt Wishes, Says 'There Would Have Been No Irrfan...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On the occasion of Mother's Day 2024, Qala actor Babil Khan shared a heartfelt post for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, saying that without her, there would be no Khan family. Babil is the late actor Irrfan Khan's son. Irrfan was among the biggest Indian stars in international cinema to Instagram, Babil posted two pictures of Sutapa with Irrfan and wrote:“There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn't for Sutapa Sikdar. Everyday is Mother's Day.” Also read: Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt post, 'Thank you Aai for...'; netizens reactTaking“advantage” of the special day, Sutapa, in a comment on his post, asked Babil to promise her not to change a thing about himself – not the way he dresses, the way he speaks or the way he behaves.“And we won't change because of anyone. I take this special day's advantage to promise me you won't ever change!! Be the man you are who has recognised the yin and yan and has perfect balance of both. That you won't change to what is happening in the society, a slow poisoning to propagate a complete wrong definition how a 'MAN' should behave!! dress!! Speak!!” she wrote read: Top 6 ideas to empower your mother with financial independenceNetizens showered love on his post and Sutapa's comment and said,“You have raised a genuinely good-hearted and outstanding human in Babil. A rarity in this time and age.”“I pray that Babil retains his goodness always. His brilliance can never be eclipsed, and he will get his 'material' success and recognition no matter what. He is made for that,” the comment added read: Public Provident Fund (PPF) among six investment options for single mothers“Wish our society had more mums like you and more babils like him. World would've been a better place,” one user commented.“A young, charming and well mannered man raised by a strong woman,” another added.



MENAFN12052024007365015876ID1108202917