Bomb Scare In Delhi: Threat Email Received At 2 Hospitals, Search Operation On

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Days after schools in Delhi received bomb threats, two Delhi hospitals received bomb threats through email on Sunday afternoon to the Delhi Fire Service, the bomb threat emails were received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri the information, multiple teams of bomb disposal squad and fire officials reached the spot. Meanwhile, DCP (north) Manoj Meena said nothing suspicious has been found yet READ: Bomb scare: Nearly 100 Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats, students evacuated; search on“An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” Delhi Police said in a statement (outer) Jimmy Chiram said police along with the bomb detection team conducted a detailed search at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and no suspicious device was found first call was received by fire officials at 3.15 pm from Burari Hospital and the second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4.26 pm. Currently, the searches are being conducted at both hospitals the previous week, schools at Delhi and Gujarat's Ahmedabad received bomb threats, that however later turned out to be hoax READ: After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools receive bomb threat mailsOn May 2, the e-mails were sent to 131 schools in Delhi, five in Gurugram, and three in Noida and Greater Noida. Bit on 5 May, similar threats were received by three schools in Ahmedabad the Delhi schools bomb scare row, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a“hoax\". \"There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,\" the MHA said in an official statement agency inputs.
MENAFN12052024007365015876ID1108202915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.