Weather Updates: IMD Forecasts Rainfall, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds In East And Central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in east and central India till May 14 and in south Peninsular India till May 16.A Western Disturbance evolving as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan, along with other cyclonic circulations over west Uttar Pradesh and south Rajasthan, is expected to bring rainfall to northern India, said the meteorological department.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: IMD predicts thunderstorms, rainfall in THESE districts till May 13“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan during the next 3 hours,” IMD posted on X (formerly twitter) on Saturday to the latest forecast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness widespread rainfall activity on May 12 accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. This is likely to reduce thereafter, with isolated activity expected on May 13 and 14, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa are expected to witness varying degrees of rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on May 12 is expected to experience a similar weather for the next four days READ:

Pune weather: IMD issues orange alert as unseasonal rains bring temperature downThe IMD has forecast scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Karnataka heavy rainfall is also expected in some coastal areas northeastern states, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds (30-40 kmph) from May 12 to 15 have been predicted by the meteorological department may increase to widespread rainfall from May 16 to 18 parts of northwest India, IMD has predicted a fresh spell of heat wave from May 16 which could result in soaring temperatures next 24 hours, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over northwest India. But, subsequent days are likely to witness a rise of about 3-5°C days of heightened temperatures, Delhi-NCR witnessed a major thunderstorm, strong winds, and rainfall on Friday evening. Adjoining areas like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced a sudden and intense dust storm.

