Gold prices rise, brace for robust weekly performance amid prospects of US interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a notable surge yesterday, poised to mark their best weekly performance yet, buoyed by supportive US jobs data that has heightened expectations of interest rate reductions by the US central bank, the Reserve Board. In spot transactions, gold rose by 0.71 percent to USD2,362.49 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery also saw a significant uptick of 1.26 percent to reach USD2,369.60.



The rally in gold prices gained momentum following a more than 1 percent advance the previous day, spurred by data revealing a higher-than-expected increase in the number of Americans filing new unemployment benefit claims. This data fueled speculation among investors that the Reserve Board may opt to reduce interest rates in response to economic uncertainties, further bolstering gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.



Investors are now eagerly awaiting the release of key economic indicators in the United States, including the Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index data. The outcomes of these reports are poised to influence gold and silver prices, as they offer insights into inflationary pressures and the overall health of the economy. Anticipation surrounding these data releases underscores the heightened sensitivity of precious metal markets to macroeconomic indicators and policy developments.



While gold surged, silver experienced a slight decline in spot transactions, dipping by 0.47 percent to USD28,203 per ounce. In contrast, platinum and palladium saw gains, with platinum rising by 1.63 percent to USD993.90 and palladium increasing by 1.71 percent to USD983.50 per ounce. These fluctuations reflect the complex interplay of market dynamics and investor sentiment, highlighting the diverse factors shaping the performance of precious metals in the current economic landscape.

