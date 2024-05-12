Wheat futures rise amid concerns about influence of cold weather on Russian output

(MENAFN) During Friday's trading session, wheat futures experienced a notable uptick, poised to achieve their highest closing level since August of the previous year. This surge in wheat prices is attributed to growing apprehensions regarding the potential repercussions of cold weather on production in Russia, one of the world's major wheat producers.



On the Chicago Board of Trade exchange, wheat futures for July delivery, representing the most actively traded contracts, witnessed a substantial increase of 3.2 percent, or 20 cents, reaching USD6.58 per bushel. This surge positions the market for its highest settlement since August 8, 2023, according to data from Dow Jones Market.



Market analysts, such as James Romer from the "Weather Wealth" newsletter, underscore the supportive dynamics driving the wheat market, particularly in response to the historically cold temperatures experienced in Russia. The adverse weather conditions have raised concerns over potential damage to wheat crops, amplifying market volatility and driving prices higher.



These concerns intensified following the declaration of a state of emergency in three of Russia's key grain-growing regions earlier in the week. The decision was prompted by frost-related challenges, fueling fears of significant crop losses and supply disruptions.



The unfolding situation in Russia underscores the interconnectedness of global agricultural markets and the susceptibility of commodity prices to weather-related events. As stakeholders closely monitor developments, the impact of adverse weather on wheat production in Russia is likely to continue influencing market sentiment and price dynamics in the foreseeable future.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108202905