Tunisian Delegation Visits Jordanian Epidemics Center To Foster Collaboration

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - A delegation from Tunisia's health sector, along with representatives from the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), embarked on a two-day visit to the National Center for Epidemics and Disease Control to glean insights into Jordan's establishment of the center.The visit, aimed at bolstering collaboration and knowledge exchange, seeks to transfer Jordanian expertise in public health to Tunisia, as highlighted in a statement issued by the center on Sunday.Adel Bilbisi, Head of the center, emphasized the longstanding relations between Jordan and Tunisia, underlining the importance of strengthening cooperation in public health. He reiterated the center's commitment to forging effective partnerships with national, regional, and international entities under its motto "Partners for Health Security."Members of the Tunisian delegation expressed appreciation for Jordan's expertise in the health and epidemiological fields, recognizing the value of leveraging this experience for their own initiatives.The delegation's interest in establishing a similar national center stems from WHO's regional office nomination of Jordan due to its successful track record.During the visit, the Tunisian delegation was briefed on the center's operations, its pivotal role in public health, key achievements, and notable challenges encountered during its establishment phase.The agenda also included a tour of the center's laboratory, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, serving as a reference for national and regional laboratories.The laboratory is capable of handling human, environmental, and animal-source samples, aligning with the One Health approach. This initiative underscores the center's commitment to enhancing national capabilities in detecting communicable diseases.